Jr NTR, Nani And Other Tollywood Celebrities Mourn Death Of Producer SM Koneru

Telugu film industry was shocked by the news of producer SM Koneru's demise. Koneru, who had produced films such as '118, 'Miss India' and recently released film, 'Thimmarusu' , was also a confidant of Nandamuri family, including Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram. He was 40.

Koneru died during wee hours of Tuesday due to massive cardiac arrest. He was in Vizag at the time of death. He was also known for his work as a PR, before stepping into production.

His upcoming productions include Allari Naresh's'Sabhaku Namaskaram' to be directed by debutante Sateesh Mallampati and 'Police Vaari Hecharika', starring Naga Shaurya

Actors from the films industry took to Twitter to share the sad news.

With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear. pic.twitter.com/VhurazUPQk — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 12, 2021

Have known #MaheshKoneru from the beginning days of my career. This is heart breaking. Deepest condolences and strength to the family. — Nani (@NameisNani) October 12, 2021

Shocked and shattered. Extremely painful to know you are no more. Will miss you Mahesh Garu. pic.twitter.com/9cK9VUiYKx — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) October 12, 2021

Absolutely shook and in disbelief. A man who is a friend, family and well wisher is no more.

Mahesh Koneru garu has been our backbone no matter what.

Huge loss to me personally and the whole industry.

Strength to his near and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/I8RbQNNRpH — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) October 12, 2021

Remembering Mahesh Koneru garu’s wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/AvmAZqmugU — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) October 12, 2021