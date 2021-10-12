Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Jr NTR, Nani And Other Tollywood Celebrities Mourn Death Of Producer SM Koneru

Actors Jr NTR, Nani among others took to Twitter to share their condolences.

MS Koneru with actor Jr NTR

2021-10-12T15:52:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 3:52 pm

Telugu film industry was shocked by the news of producer SM Koneru's demise. Koneru, who had produced films such as '118, 'Miss India' and recently released film, 'Thimmarusu' , was also a confidant of Nandamuri family, including Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram. He was 40.

Koneru died during wee hours of Tuesday due to massive cardiac arrest. He was in Vizag at the time of death. He was also known for his work as a PR, before stepping into production.

His upcoming productions include Allari Naresh's'Sabhaku Namaskaram' to be directed by debutante Sateesh Mallampati and 'Police Vaari Hecharika', starring Naga Shaurya

Actors from the films industry took to Twitter to share the sad news. 

