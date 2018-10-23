TN Minister Allegedly Forces Woman For Abortion, Audio Clip Goes Viral

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar has found himself in a fresh controversy as an audio clip has gone viral on social media in which he allegedly forces a woman for abortion.

The minister on Tuesday accused AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran camp of circulating the ‘doctored' audio clips purportedly containing recorded conversations over a woman's pregnancy and asserted the voice in it was not his and he was ready for any probe.



Amid demands for his sacking from the cabinet by the Dhinakaran camp, Jayakumar told reporters that there was a conspiracy to defame him and he will take legal action against

those behind the episode.



Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader Dhinakaran's staunch loyalists and disqualified MLAs P Vetrivel and Thanga Tamilselvan Tuesday demanded Jayakumar's resignation in view

of the allegations against him.



Two audio clips which went viral Monday on the social media contained a conversation between a woman and an unidentified man allegedly responsible for impregnating her daughter and the request to abort it. The woman gave birth to a baby boy recently.



With allegations seeking to link him to the audio, Jayakumar Monday itself rejected them and said he was prepared to face any test.





"I will file a case and lodge a complaint..they (those who released it) have relased this defamatory audio to defame me...this is a planned conspiracy," he had said.



Jayakumar had said since he was vehemently opposing Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala (jailed aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalallithaa) such allegations which smacked of political vendetta had cropped up.



A year ago, his morphed visuals were circulated on social media and three men were arrested following his police complaint, Jayakumar said adding since that effort failed they have now come up with this.



"Technology has developed so much. The voice has been doctored and it has been circulated in social media. This is unacceptable," he said.



On the birth certificate of the child featuring the name of D Jayakumar in the father's column, he said he was not the "only D Jayakumar... there are over 1,000 such people...I am ready for any tests," he had asserted.



Vetrivel Tuesday demanded a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child and said the government alone had the wherewithal to do it.



He appealed to Chief Minister K Palaniswami to drop Jayakumar from the Cabinet.



"Prove that you (Jayakumar) are innocent after resigning from your post...you should face inquiry after stepping down," Vetrivel said.



Vetrivel claimed that he was having clips of "related audio and video" and they had nothing to do with the three people arrested last year on the charge of morphing.

