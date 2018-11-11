TN, Andhra Fishermen Warned As Cyclone 'Gaja' Likely To Intensify In 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is likely to intensify further into a 'severe cyclonic storm' in next 24 hours.



"The deep depression over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Gaja' and lay centred over East-central and adjoining West central and Southeast Bay of Bengal," said IMD in a statement.



The IMD has also predicted that the cyclonic storm is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 36 hours and west-southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh during the subsequent 48 hours. "Moving west-southwestwards it is likely to weaken," the weather department added.



Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department had asked fishermen to not go fishing in the south-east of the Bay of Bengal on Monday as a stormy weather has been predicted.

(ANI)