TN, Andhra Fishermen Warned As Cyclone 'Gaja' Likely To Intensify In 24 Hours

India Meteorological Department said that 'Cyclone Gaja' likely to hit north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh in the subsequent 48 hours.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 November 2018
Representative Image-File
outlookindia.com
2018-11-11T20:31:28+0530

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is likely to intensify further into a 'severe cyclonic storm' in next 24 hours.


"The deep depression over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Gaja' and lay centred over East-central and adjoining West central and Southeast Bay of Bengal," said IMD in a statement.

The IMD has also predicted that the cyclonic storm is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 36 hours and west-southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh during the subsequent 48 hours. "Moving west-southwestwards it is likely to weaken," the weather department added.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department had asked fishermen to not go fishing in the south-east of the Bay of Bengal on Monday as a stormy weather has been predicted.

(ANI)

