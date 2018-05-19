The Website
19 May 2018 Last Updated at 4:35 pm National

Three-Day Old Yeddyurappa Govt In Karnataka Falls

His resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
outlookindia.com
 The 3-day old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed today, with the chief minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

"I am going to resign as chief minister....I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation.

"I will not face confidence vote....I am going to resign," he told the Assembly after a brief emotional speech.

Yeddyurappa said he would now "go to the people".

His resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

(PTI)

or just type initial letters