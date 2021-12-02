Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Those 'Directly Affected' By Pegasus Row To Soon Depose Before WB Govt-Formed Panel

Deposition of persons claiming to be "directly affected" by alleged phone-tapping using Pegasus software will commence from December 13 before a two-man commission of inquiry set up by the Mamata Banerjee government, one of its constituents Justice (retd) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

Those 'Directly Affected' By Pegasus Row To Soon Depose Before WB Govt-Formed Panel

Those 'Directly Affected' By Pegasus Row To Soon Depose Before WB Govt-Formed Panel
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T18:47:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 6:47 pm

The other member of the commission is former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Madan B Lokur.

"Deposition of those claiming to have got directly affected will commence from December 13," Bhattacharya said.

The former chief justice of Calcutta High Court also said that political strategist Prashant Kishor was supposed to depose before the panel on Wednesday, but did not.

"We have not yet rescheduled Kishor' desposition," Bhattacharya told PTI, adding that a new date will be fixed after getting confirmation from him.

According to reports, his name was among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets in the alleged snoopgate. Bhattacharya maintained that two experts on cyber crime are scheduled to make submissions before the commission this week.
Deposition of informants , which commenced from November 29, has concluded, Bhattacharya said.

He also said that two lawyers from Delhi have deposed before the commission, giving information on the whole controversy.

"One of them was Apar Gupta who helped with information in matters relating to the snooping row before the Supreme Court and also on cyber issues," he stated.

He said that two more persons, one from Pune and another from Uttar Pradesh, deposed before the commission on Thursday.

"None of them are directly affected. Such people (ones directly affected) will appear before the commission in the next phase," Bhattacharya underlined.

He further explained that people claiming to be directly affected by the alleged phone tapping using Israeli spying software have submitted their affidavits to that effect before the commission.

Among these people are one joint founder editor of a well-known news portal and a veteran journalist, the former chief justice added.

With PTI inputs.

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee India West Bengal Pegasus Pegasus Probe
