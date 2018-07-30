Mamata Banerjee Says NRC A 'Game Plan' To Evict Bengalis, Biharis From Assam

Expressing concern over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said those "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.

Banerjee also alleged that the central government has resorted to "vote-bank politics".

The CM, who is leaving for Delhi on Monday, said she would seek time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue.

"I am sending a team of party MPs to Assam and if necessary, I will go there too," she said.

Asked whether West Bengal would give shelter to those whose names have not appeared in the final NRC draft, she said, "They have their homes...They are inhabitants of Assam. We will think about it if they want to come. But why should they be evicted?"

"They are Indians, but they became refugees in their own land," she said.

Asserting that it is a "game plan" to evict Bengalis and Biharis from Assam, she said, "People are being isolated through a game plan. We are worried because people are being made refugees in their own country. It is a plan to throw out Bengali speaking people and Biharis. The consequences (of this move) will be felt in our state also".

Banerjee also claimed that even names of some people who have passports, Aadhaar and voter cards have been excluded from the final draft.

Accusing the Centre of trying to forcibly evict 40 lakh people, she said, "It is a matter of grave concern. Internet service has been snapped. We cannot contact people in Assam."

Amid tight security, the much-awaited NRC final draft was published today with over 2.89 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants in Assam.

