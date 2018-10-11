'Thank You For Not Raping Me That Night': Woman Recalls Harrowing Experience With Suhel Seth

﻿
The woman alleged that despite her persistent declining, Seth asked her to join him for an ice cream in Janpath.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 October 2018
A film director and creative producer shared on Wednesday a number of screenshots of a lengthy WhatsApp message sent to marketing consultant Suhel Seth recalling an experience she had "buried deeply".

The woman alleged that despite her persistent declining, Seth asked her to join him for an ice cream in Janpath.

"You used your power to take me home instead? You then threw yourself at me although I was clearly uncomfortable. You shoved your tongue in my throat even when I resisted -- I whacked your head and said 'behave yourself'. You put your hand into my kurta and grabbed my breast," she alleged.

She further wrote that she managed to stop him and went to the washroom.

"Thank you for not raping me that night. Thank you for sending your driver to drop me home? Over time, I've learnt to manage you. But no woman should ever have to 'manage' the misuse of power and 'manage' being sexually assaulted," she wrote.

"You have abused your power for years on end. With what I've seen at a close range, if every woman you've ever laid hands on starts to speak up, I assure you, there will be at least 1,000 women who will say Suhel Seth? Yes. #MeToo. It ends here," she added.

She maintained that she had come out and spoken up not for want of publicity or money, but because she wanted a "closure". The screenshots were of a message sent directly to Seth in which the woman recalled her harrowing experience.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Suhel Seth Mumbai Arts & Entertainment

