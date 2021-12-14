Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Tejashwi Reaches Patna With Wife, Lifts The Veil On Her Name

About the hushed manner in which his wedding took place, he said, “It was an occasion for two families to get acquainted with each other. Had we invited lots of guests, all attention would have got diverted towards them.”

Tejashwi Reaches Patna With Wife, Lifts The Veil On Her Name
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rachel Godinho being welcomed as they arrive at Jai Prakash Narayan airport, in Patna. | PTI Photo

Trending

Tejashwi Reaches Patna With Wife, Lifts The Veil On Her Name
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T17:44:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:44 pm

Rachel Iris is the name of Tejashwi Yadav's wife who has been rechristened as “Rajshri” by Lalu Prasad himself for the sake of ease of pronunciation, the young RJD leader disclosed on Monday.

The leader of the opposition, who tied the knot in Delhi last week, returned to his home turf of Bihar along with his spouse during the day. Pictures of the couple inside the plane – the bride dressed in a red sari and the groom sticking to white Khadi kurta-pyjama – have gone viral on social media.

A large throng was seen outside the Patna airport where the plane landed at around 8.30 pm. Leaders and party cadre danced to drum beats, belying the nip in the air, to express their delight. The couple were welcomed with traditional fanfare by Tejashwi's mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi at her 10, Circular Road, residence.

Related Stories

Menace Of Pollution: Like Cities, Rural India Is Equally Gasping For Clean Air

The 32-year-old leader, who had made a sensational political debut in 2015 assembly polls after which he was straightaway appointed as the deputy CM, expressed delight over greetings extended by his former boss Nitish Kumar. “It is a healthy thing that political differences aside, we remain courteous on family occasions,” said Yadav.

Yadav was asked by reporters about the suspense surrounding his wife's name. “Her name is Rachel Iris. She will now be known as Rajshri, a name chosen by my father and accepted by her for the sake of ease of pronunciation,” said Yadav, though he did not specify whether the change of name followed a change of religion by the bride.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

He did not share much details about his wife, saying “Let us save something for the future”. When asked what surname would his wife use, Yadav quipped “of course, it would be Yadav”, evoking peals of laughter.

About the hushed manner in which his wedding took place, he said, “It was an occasion for two families to get acquainted with each other. Had we invited lots of guests, all attention would have got diverted towards them.” He expressed annoyance over the rants of his maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav who has taken exception to the nephew marrying a “Christian girl”.

“He is an elderly family member whom I have always treated with respect. I do not wish to comment much on what he has been saying but I must add that we are socialists, followers of Ram Manohar Lohia who stood for eradication of social boundaries,” said Yadav.

He also sought to clear the air on a picture brandished by his maternal uncle before the media, claiming that a skimpily clad girl posing with his nephew was his wife. “She is certainly not my wife. The picture, which has often been used by detractors too, belongs to my past. Everybody knows that I was part of an IPL team and the culture prevailing there is no secret”, he said.

-With PTI Inp

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Tejashwi Yadav Patna Inter-Faith Marriages RJD Weddings Socialists
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second match.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement