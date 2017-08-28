Tata Tiago Variants Explained – Which One Should You Buy?

After almost a year and a half, we can safely say that the Tiago has been the messiah that Tata Motors was waiting for. The hatchback has bagged the title of a value for money car, that too in a segment where Maruti dictates the terms. The Tiago’s prices start at Rs 3.20 lakh going up to Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end trim. The Tiago is offered in five variants - XB, XE, XM, XT and XZ - powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel. Aside from manual transmission, the Tata Tiago is offered with an AMT but that’s exclusive to petrol engines only and comes in two variants – XTA and XZA. Let’s see what the Tiago offers as standard:

Tata Tiago Key Standard Features

Electric power steering with tilt adjustment

Multi drive modes

100 per cent flip & fold rear seat

Body-coloured bumper

Dual tone interior scheme

Segmented DIS display 2.5-inch driver information system

Tachometer

Tata Tiago Colour Options

Sunburst Orange

Striker Blue

Platinum Silver

Berry Red

Espresso Brown

Pearlescent White

Price list of all Tiago variants (all prices ex-showroom Delhi):

Tata Tiago XB

Prices: Petrol - Rs 3.21 lakh | Diesel - Rs 3.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

To keep the starting price in check, the Tata Tiago XB gives a miss to AC (only blower is available). However, unlike the Renault Kwid, it gets power steering and body-coloured bumpers. The base variant also gets remote fuel and tailgate opening, 7-speed front wipers, tinted glass, and internally adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), apart from the key standard features listed above. With bare basic features, the XB is definitely not a variant to go for unless you are really tight on the budget.

Tata Tiago XE/XE (O)

Prices: Petrol - Rs 3.76 lakh | Diesel - Rs 4.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Price difference over XB: Rs 55,000

The Tiago XE is slightly better than the base and gets the biggest addition in the form of an AC. It gets front power outlet and hub caps as well. Moreover, it gets crucial optional features like driver seat height adjustment, driver seatbelt reminder, adjustable front headrests, dual front airbags, premium full fabric seat upholstery and seatbelt with pre-tensioners & load limiters. It is a decent buy, provided you opt for the optional pack having all the said additional features.

Tata Tiago XM/XM(O)

Prices: Petrol - Rs 4.07 lakh | Diesel - Rs 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Price difference over XE: Rs 31,000

Being the mid-variant, the Tiago XM offers a nice balance between convenience and cost for about Rs 31,000 over the stock XE trim. The notable additions are mostly in the cabin with all four power windows, interior lamps with theatre dimming, collapsible grab handles with coat hook and rear parcel shelf. The central locking with flip key remote also makes its way to the XM trim. In terms of safety, it gets speed-dependent auto door locks and follow-me-home lamps.

Aside from this, you can opt for the same optional ones listed in the XE variant at an additional cost of Rs 17,000.

Tata Tiago XT/XTA

Prices: Petrol - Rs 4.37 lakh | Diesel - Rs 5.11 lakh | AMT - Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Price difference over XM: Rs 30,000

This is the variant where the luxuries start to pour in. The Tiago XT gets ConnectNext Infotainment system by Harman, four speakers, AM/FM, USB, AUX-IN, iPod connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Juke-Car app and speed-dependent volume control in its entertainment kitty. Under comfort and convenience, it gets electrically adjustable ORVM and vanity mirror on co-driver side. The exterior additions include full wheel covers and body-coloured outside door handles and ORVMs. Except for the premium full fabric seat upholstery and the driver seatbelt reminder (standard in XT), all other features of the pack continue to be optional even in the XT trim. With respect to safety, it comes with rear parking sensors and day & night (inside rearview mirror) IRVM.

The Tata Tiago XT has been recently launched with the AMT option and gets sports mode and creep function (both available in XZA too) apart from the regular ones in its manual trim.

Tata Tiago XZ/XZA

Prices: Petrol - Rs 4.92 lakh | Diesel - Rs 5.65 lakh | AMT - Rs 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Price difference over XT: Rs 55,000 | AMT difference: Rs 47,000

The fully loaded version of the Tiago is also its top-selling trim courtesy its value for money quotient (costs 55,000 more than the XT). People who aren’t budget-constrained should ideally opt for this range-topping trim as it offers way more features than the competition does at this price point. It even has an AMT transmission (petrol only) to back its claim.

The Tiago XZ gets steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjustment, adjustable front headrests, auto-down on driver side window, cooled glovebox and boot lamp for added convenience. Features that make it instantly recognisable are the alloy wheels, chrome garnish on front fog lamps and ORVM with LED turn indicator. On the inside, you get body-coloured air vents (only with Sunburst Orange and Berry Red exterior shades), chrome finish on air vents and LED fuel & temperature gauge.

It’s loaded up to the brim in the safety department as well and gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD & corner stability control, front fog lamps, seatbelt with pretensioners & load limiters, rear defogger and rear smart wiper with wash.

The XB and XE variants are bare bones, the biggest difference being the availability of an AC in the XE trim. Both the trims are apt for those who are on a tight budget but want a stylish and spacious hatchback. The XM variant gets most of the essential features such as power windows, central locking and speed-dependent auto door locks and is ideal for a middle-class person wanting a decently loaded car.

Moving on to the XT trim, the addition of the Harman-powered infotainment system, an array of connectivity options and Juke-Car app make it ideal for those wanting to enjoy music on the go. Additionally, it can also be had with an AMT transmission. However, our pick of the lot is the top-spec, the Tata Tiago XZ/XZA variant, which strikes the right chord between comfort and safety. It gets steering-mounted controls, auto-down on driver side window, cooled glovebox and alloy wheels. Moreover, it also offers safety features like dual front airbags and ABS with EBD, which are a must-have in all cars these days.

