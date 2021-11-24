Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Tamil Nadu Police Continues Crackdown On Spas And Massage Parlours

Special teams are being constituted in all the districts as there were intelligence reports that some policemen were hand in glove with such illegal entities and the raids by the special teams are creating surprises across the state.

| PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar

2021-11-24T20:07:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 8:07 pm

After receiving complaints that many were functioning without proper license, Tamil Nadu Police has decided to continue crackdown on spas and massage parlours across the state.

The Chennai police had on Monday conducted a crackdown on parlours and spas after complaints were received that illegal activities were being carried out in the guise of massage. A total of 63 parlours and spas functioning in Chennai were shut down following the raids Taking a cue from the raids in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu police is now cracking down on parlours and spas across the state with special emphasis on important towns in the state.

Sources in Tamil Nadu police told IANS that there were reports of illegal activities including flesh trade being carried out under the cover of massage centres that did not have any mandatory license to function. Police said that many parlours were functioning without even the license from the urban local bodies.

Recently the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had conducted raids at the premises of two police inspectors who were part of the Anti-Vice squad. The raids were conducted at the premises of two police inspectors in Chennai on reports of their close proximity with many people involved in flesh trade in the city and related to some unlicensed parlours.

-With PTI Inputs

