Tamil Nadu Governor Facing Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct, Pats Woman Journalist's Cheek To Parry Question

Facing allegations of sexual misconduct, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has landed in another controversy- this time for patting the cheek of a woman journalist, apparently to parry a question.

The incident took place when the 78-year-old Governor was about to leave the venue of the crowded press conference at the Raj Bhavan, which was all set to conclude.

The woman journalist, working with a leading English magazine said in her tweet "I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly ? and without consent ? pat me on the cheek as a reply."

I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly – and without consent – pat me on the cheek as a reply. @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/i1jdd7jEU8 — Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 17, 2018

The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian further said, "here is what I have to say his excellency Governor Mr Banwarilal Purohit... So agitated... Mr Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude, but to me you are wrong."

She further said it was unprofessional behaviour and completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without consent.

The DMK termed the incident as "unbecoming" of a person holding a Constitutional post. DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted "even if the intention is above supsicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist's personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being."

In another controversy, the Tamil Nadu Governor has been linked with a college professor arrested for asking her students to extend sexual favours to university officials in exchange of financial and academic rewards.

He has denied the charges.

"It is nonsense, baseless, totally baseless," he told reporters at the Raj Bhavan when asked about allegations by a political party that he was being "investigated" by the Home Ministry for alleged sexual misconduct.

A report in a daily in February this year had claimed that the Governor of a southern state was accused of sexual misconduct and the veracity of the allegation was being investigated by the Home Ministry.

An audio clip of the Mathematics professor at Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, went viral where she was heard asking her students "to adjust with some officials" of the university, for higher marks and monetary rewards.

On the basis of the audio clip, Nirmala Devi was arrested on Tuesday.