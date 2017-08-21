The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:47 pm Business Bike Review

Suzuki launches 2017 Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP

The 2017 SP editions get new tri-tone paint scheme with new graphics
Suzuki launches 2017 Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP
Suzuki launches 2017 Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP
outlookindia.com
2017-08-21T12:48:39+0530

Suzuki has launched the 2017 SP edition for their Gixxer and Gixxer SF edition. The SP edition is the top variants of these bikes. The Suzuki Gixxer SP is priced at Rs 81,175 (ex-Delhi) while the Gixxer SF SP retails at Rs 99,312 (ex-Delhi). The Gixxer SF SP gets fuel injection and ABS as well. This launch comes on the heels of the launch of the Gixxer SF with ABS.

Suzuki Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP

Advertisement opens in new window

The SP editions get a tri-tone paint finish of red, black and white. The graphics are new and have a prominent SP logo on the sides. The Gixxer SP will also come in an orange and black two-tone paint scheme. The rest of the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged.

The Gixxer and Gixxer SP have been popular motorcycles for their blend of style, technology, and performance. Both come with a 155cc air-cooled motor that makes 14.8PS @ 8000rpm and 14Nm of torque @ 6000rpm. The Gixxer SF gets an option of fuel injection technology which gives out similar power outputs but is more refined and fuel efficient. The Gixxer SF also comes with ABS making it the smallest faired bike in the country with the safety feature.

Source: bikedekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Suzuki Gixxer SP Suzuki Gixxer SF SP Suzuki Gixxer SF Motorcycle Bikes Business
Next Story : Solution To Doklam Standoff Will Be Found Soon, Says Rajnath Singh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters