Suzuki launches 2017 Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP

Suzuki has launched the 2017 SP edition for their Gixxer and Gixxer SF edition. The SP edition is the top variants of these bikes. The Suzuki Gixxer SP is priced at Rs 81,175 (ex-Delhi) while the Gixxer SF SP retails at Rs 99,312 (ex-Delhi). The Gixxer SF SP gets fuel injection and ABS as well. This launch comes on the heels of the launch of the Gixxer SF with ABS.

The SP editions get a tri-tone paint finish of red, black and white. The graphics are new and have a prominent SP logo on the sides. The Gixxer SP will also come in an orange and black two-tone paint scheme. The rest of the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged.

The Gixxer and Gixxer SP have been popular motorcycles for their blend of style, technology, and performance. Both come with a 155cc air-cooled motor that makes 14.8PS @ 8000rpm and 14Nm of torque @ 6000rpm. The Gixxer SF gets an option of fuel injection technology which gives out similar power outputs but is more refined and fuel efficient. The Gixxer SF also comes with ABS making it the smallest faired bike in the country with the safety feature.

Source: bikedekho.com