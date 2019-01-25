﻿
Supreme Court Upholds Constitutional Validity Of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

The operational creditors wanted to be treated at par with secured creditors like banks and financial institution who have first claim over the money coming through the proceedings under the insolvency law.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2019
In a setback to operational creditors who include Suppliers, customers and contractors, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) in its entirety and constitutional validity.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman refused the pleas to give operational creditors' parity with financial creditors while deciding a batch of petitions challenging the IBC.

The verdict upheld the Section 29A of the Code that bars promoters of a company facing insolvency proceedings from bidding to regain its control.

IANS

