Stranded On Flooded Road, Woman Delivers Baby In Auto-Rickshaw

A 20-year-old pregnant woman delivered baby in an auto-rickshaw in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana after getting stranded on a flooded road.
The rickshaw in which the woman was travelling to the nearby Primary Health Centre had to stop on Kunrapalli-Charla road which had got flooded due to an overflowing stream following heavy rains yesterday, said an official.
The woman's relatives had called an ambulance, but it was stranded on the other side of the stream while the woman, who was in labour, delivered the baby.
Later she crossed the flooded stretch with the help of her relatives, carrying the baby in arms, and got into the ambulance which took them to Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam.
"It was a premature delivery. She delivered a low-weight baby," District Medical and Health Officer Dr Dayanand Swamy said.
The condition of both the mother and baby was stable. "In view of low weight, the baby has been shifted to the special newborn care unit," the official said.
