Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Stop Politics On Oxygen Shortage, Take Note Of Efforts To Hike Production: Mandaviya To Opposition

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked the opposition parties to "stop playing politics" over oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 infections and take note of the Centre's efforts to ramp production of the life-saving gas to meet the surge in demand.

Stop Politics On Oxygen Shortage, Take Note Of Efforts To Hike Production: Mandaviya To Opposition

Trending

Stop Politics On Oxygen Shortage, Take Note Of Efforts To Hike Production: Mandaviya To Opposition
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T14:49:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 2:49 pm

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, he said the Union government made "all possible efforts" to ensure the availability of oxygen and increased its production following a rise in demand during the second wave of the pandemic.

"Sadly, even in such a situation, many people did not refrain from playing politics... I appeal, take note of our honest efforts. This is not a subject of politics," he said in reply to a question on the issue raised by Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar.

Mandaviya also hit out at the opposition over claims about deaths due to oxygen shortage during that period, saying the Centre sought from states data on the matter and only the Punjab government replied that there were four suspected cases of such deaths and a probe into them was underway.

Related Stories

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

"I want to say that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said at the chief ministers' meeting that there was no need to hide the number of deaths due to shortage of oxygen shortage. It (numbers) should be reported," the Union Health Minister said.

The Centre wrote to states thrice, requesting them to provide data on the number of people who died due to shortage of oxygen, Mandaviya said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

"A total of 19 states responded and it's only Punjab which stated in writing that four suspected deaths were there (in the state) and that too being investigated. We made it public. Still, politics is happening," he added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mansukh Mandaviya India New Delhi Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White December

White December

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

Soumitra Bose / The farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion and constitutive of their own consciousness.

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Assam school student Tejas Shukla has developed an application that can help deaf persons communicate by translating sign language to text and vice versa.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement