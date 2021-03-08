March 08, 2021
Corona
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Milan Renewal? I'll Stay If Paolo Maldini Wants Me To

Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, was asked about his future beyond 2020-21.

Omnisport 08 March 2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a revelation since returning to Milan for a second spell in January last year.
2021-03-08T08:54:10+05:30

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he is open to extending his Milan contract if technical director Paolo Maldini "wants". (More Football News)

Ibrahimovic has been a revelation since returning to Milan for a second spell in January last year, the evergreen 39-year-old spearheading the club's Scudetto charge this term.

The former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star – out of contract at season's end – has scored 14 Serie A goals to help Milan up to second position, three points adrift of city rivals Inter.

Asked about his future, Ibrahimovic told RAI's Che Tempo Che Fa via RAI: "I don't know, let's see. If Paolo wants, I am up for it.

"The season is still long, there are many games left.

"We always play to win, even if they can play once a week."

Nursing an injury, Ibrahimovic has been sidelined as he participated in the Sanremo music festival during the week.

Ibrahimovic was in attendance for Milan's 2-0 victory at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

"I am Zlatan, I feel the responsibility and I feel like a leader. This team is the only one that made me feel thrilled. I want to teach, I want to be a guide," he added.

"When I say something, they others are like: 'Ok, we are doing it'. Today I wanted to be in Verona, I felt it inside.

"When I spend a day without them is like staying without my sons."

