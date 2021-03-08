Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Milan Renewal? I'll Stay If Paolo Maldini Wants Me To

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he is open to extending his Milan contract if technical director Paolo Maldini "wants". (More Football News)
Ibrahimovic has been a revelation since returning to Milan for a second spell in January last year, the evergreen 39-year-old spearheading the club's Scudetto charge this term.
The former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star – out of contract at season's end – has scored 14 Serie A goals to help Milan up to second position, three points adrift of city rivals Inter.
Asked about his future, Ibrahimovic told RAI's Che Tempo Che Fa via RAI: "I don't know, let's see. If Paolo wants, I am up for it.
"The season is still long, there are many games left.
"We always play to win, even if they can play once a week."
Nursing an injury, Ibrahimovic has been sidelined as he participated in the Sanremo music festival during the week.
Ibrahimovic was in attendance for Milan's 2-0 victory at Hellas Verona on Sunday.
"I am Zlatan, I feel the responsibility and I feel like a leader. This team is the only one that made me feel thrilled. I want to teach, I want to be a guide," he added.
"When I say something, they others are like: 'Ok, we are doing it'. Today I wanted to be in Verona, I felt it inside.
"When I spend a day without them is like staying without my sons."
