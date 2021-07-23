July 23, 2021
ZIM vs BAN: Zimbabwe Fight Back To Level Series Against Bangladesh

Chasing Zimbabwe's 166/6 Bangladesh were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs at Harare Sports Club

Associated Press (AP) 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:29 pm
Zimbabwe celebrate after defeating Bangladesh by 23 runs in the second T20 in Harare on Friday.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-07-23T22:29:36+05:30

Bangladesh's bid to complete series wins across all three formats against Zimbabwe ended Friday with the hosts winning the second Twenty20 by 23 runs. (More Cricket News)

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat, finishing on 166-6. It leveled the three-match series at 1-1 after dismissing Bangladesh for 143 in 19.5 overs at Harare Sports Club.

The decider is on Sunday at the same venue.

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off test before completing a 3-0 whitewash in the one-day series.

Zimbabwe opener Wessley Madhevere hit 73 on Friday, his measured 57-ball innings turning menacing with five fours and three sixes.

No. 6 Ryan Burl contributed 34 not out off 19.

Shoriful Islam took 3-33 from four overs with his left-arm seam bowling.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani (2-21) struck early to remove Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim (5) and Soumya Sarkar (8).

Wickets fell regularly, with Afif Hossain (24) and Shamim Hossain (29) offering some resistance.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza took a career-best 3-20 for Zimbabwe while seamer Luke Jongwe also grabbed three wickets. (AP)

