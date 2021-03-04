Six Sixes In An Over: Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs Welcome Kieron Pollard To The Club

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Thursday joined an exclusive club during their four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first T20I match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. (More Cricket News)

Chasing a 132-run target, the Windies were struggling at 62/4 after Akila Dananjaya claimed a hat-trick of wickets by removing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in the fourth over.

But Pollard hit Dananjaya for six sixes in the sixth over to resurrect the Windies innings. The big-hitting all-rounder didn't last long, getting out for 38 off 11 balls, in the next over. But he made the job for other Windies batsmen a lot easier.

Watch both the hat-trick and six sixes here:

Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in his 2nd over and went for 6 sixes in his 3rd - how life changes quickly within seconds. pic.twitter.com/c0y6EKsk5n — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Stay Safe, Respect Mother Nature ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@DharmoRakshathi) March 4, 2021

You will never have a better Mastercard Priceless Moment than this one! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ @KieronPollard55 became the 1st West Indian to hit 6 sixes in a T20I over!#WIvSL #MastercardPricelessMoment #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/YOGItXOY8H — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

For the record, Pollard became only the third cricketer in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over, joining former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs and Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Both the legends welcomed Pollard to the club.

Gibbs, who achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the 2007 World Cup, tweeted: "March a popular month for hitting 6x6s. 16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55."

March a popular month for hitting 6x6s

16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 4, 2021

Yuvraj, who became the second player to achieve the feat during the 2007 T20 World Cup, wrote: "Welcome to the club, @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty!!!".

Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!â­ÂÂï¸ÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ â­ÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâ­ÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2021

Pollard said he thought six sixes was a possibility "after the third one."

"I just had to come out and back myself," he said. "It was something the team needed. I didn't see the hat trick, I only heard. But I still had to come out and do what the team required at that point in time."

Meanwhile, Dananjaya became only the 15th player and the fourth Sri Lankan to take a T20I hat trick.

