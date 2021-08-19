Young Afghanistan Footballer Dies After Fall From US Evac Plane: Report

Zaki Anwari, a young Afghan footballer, fell to his death as he tried to escape Kabul by clinging onto a US evacuation plane leaving the capital city. (More Sports News)

News agency Ariana, quoting, General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan, reported that Anwari "was among hundreds of young people who tried to leave the country by clinging to a US military plane. Anwari fell and died."

The General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports of Afghanistan confirmed Zaki Anwari, a player from the national youth football team, was among hundreds of young people who tried to leave the country by clinging to a US military plane. Anwari fell and died.#ArianaNews pic.twitter.com/onhcSMFiEu — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) August 19, 2021

The international players' union, FIFPRO, condoled the death of young player. In a Twitter post, it wrote: "Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates of young Afghan national team footballer Zaki Anwari, who reportedly died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday."

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates of young Afghan national team footballer Zaki Anwari, who reportedly died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday. pic.twitter.com/2DgulUw1HD — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) August 19, 2021

Anwari, 19, was a national youth team player. The incident happened on Monday (August 16), and a Facebook page about the Afghan national football team initially shared the news on August 18.

"It is with great sadness that Zaki Anwari, one of the players of the national junior football team of the country, died in a bad accident. The late Anwari was among hundreds of young people who wanted to leave the country, fell down in an accident from a US plane and lost his life," the post read.

He reportedly fell from a C-17 plane that was about to depart from Kabul.

On Monday, a day after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Afghans flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the hope to escape the war-torn country.

