Calling Ramnaresh Sarwan a "vindictive" back-stabber who's even "worse than coronavirus", batting great Chris Gayle launched a scathing attack on his former West Indies teammate after his exit from the Caribbean Premier League side Jamaica Tallawahs.

Gayle, regarded as one of greatest batsmen of the game, was released by the Jamaica-based franchise and has since been picked by St. Lucia Zouks as a marquee player ahead of the 2020 season of the popular T20 tournament.

Gayle posted a three-part video series on YouTube called "Chris Gayle's Breakdown of Release From Jamaica Tallawahs". Watch here:

"Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle said a video on his Youtube channel.

Gayle played for the Tallawahs in the first four seasons of the league, before moving to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Jamaican then returned to his 'home' franchise last season. But the team let him go. And Gayle blamed Sarwan for it.

"When I came back to the Tallawahs, Sarwan was assistant coach. Myself and Sarwan had a discussion, he wanted to be the head coach. When I left Jamaica Tallawahs, that team was a high-spirited team. (But) the amount of complaints I used to get when I wasn’t there, the amount of problems they had with Sarwan - Russell was the captain at that time - the amount of problem that Sarwan and the captain have...so many players were traumatised because of Sarwan.

"What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech on my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing," Gayle said.

The left-handed batsman also claimed that people are "kind of hurt them to see Chris Gayle still playing and still being successful."

"Out of that era - 1996 - I'm the only one active, playing. Everyone else retired. I'm the last man standing within that era...and I'm still going strong. So it kind of hurt them to see Chris Gayle still playing and still being successful. I'm talking about past and present players. But I'm dealing with you Sarwan. I'll deal (with the others) whenever that time comes," he added.