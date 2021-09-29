Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
World Chess Championship: India Beat France 3-1 In Final Preliminary Round Game

Earlier in the fourth round, India lost 1-3 to top-seeded Russia late on Tuesday. India will play Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

World Chess Championship: India Beat France 3-1 In Final Preliminary Round Game
GM D Harika (Pic) shared honours with French grandmaster Marie Sebag in a 45-move game.

World Chess Championship: India Beat France 3-1 In Final Preliminary Round Game
2021-09-29T22:29:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:29 pm

India defeated France 3-1 in the fifth and final round, riding on wins from Bhakti Kulkarni and Mary Ann Gomes, to finish second in Pool A and qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship here on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

India will take on Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. The India-France match saw Kulkarni get the better of Natacha Benmesbah in a 51-move encounter while Woman Grandmaster Gomes defeated IM Silvia Alexieva, also in 51 moves.

GM D Harika, the top Indian player, shared honours with Marie Sebag in a 45-move game while Tania Sachdev drew with Andreea Navrotescu in 34 moves.

Also Read: World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

The other last eight matches are: Russia vs Americas, Ukraine vs Armenia and Georgia vs Azerbaijan. Earlier in the fourth round, India lost 1-3 to the top-seeded Russia late on Tuesday.

Harika held Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw as did Mary Ann Gomes against Polina Shuvalova but Tania Sachdev and R Vaishali suffered defeats. In the third round, the Indian women had beaten a strong Armenia 2.5-1.5.

India finished the league phase with three wins, a draw and a loss.

