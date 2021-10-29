Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

World Boxing Championships: Sanjeet, Akash Kumar Enter Last-16 In Belgrade

Earlier, India's Varinder had to pull out of his 60kg category bout due to high fever but he tested negative for COVID-19.

World Boxing Championships: Sanjeet, Akash Kumar Enter Last-16 In Belgrade
Sanjeet with India boxing staff after his bout against Russia's Andrei Stotskii. | Courtesy: Boxing Federation of India

Trending

World Boxing Championships: Sanjeet, Akash Kumar Enter Last-16 In Belgrade
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T00:37:38+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 12:37 am

Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) defeated Russia's Andrei Stotskii in a thoroughly entertaining contest to enter the pre-quarterfinals, while Akash Kumar (54kg) got a walkover into that stage on a good day for Indians at the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade on Friday. (More Sports News)

Akash advanced after his German opponent Omar Salah Ibrahim fell ill and gave him a walkover here on Friday. He will face Puerto Rico's Pagan Caleb Tirado in the last-16 stage.

"His opponent did not show up for the weigh-in this morning as he was sick. Something like what happened to us in Varinder Singh's case. In that case, we suffered, today we gained," India High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI.

Varinder had to pull out of his 60kg category bout due to high fever but he tested negative for COVID-19.

Sanjeet put up quite a show in the 4-1 win over Stotskii, who was not a pushover by any measure.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The Indian, however, was the more attacking of the two, at least in the first two rounds.

Sanjeet displayed some flamboyance to go with his skills, dropping his guard completely to taunt Stotskii on more than one occasion.

The two exchanged blows but also smiled frequently at each other, fighting at a languid but engaging pace.

Late last night, Akash Sangwan (67kg) recorded a confident 4-1 victory against German pugilist Daniel Krotter to also enter the pre-quarterfinals. The 21-year-old will square off against Cuban boxer Kevin Brown.

In a late night bout, Nishant Dev (71kg) will square off against Mauritian Merven Clair, also looking to secure a pre-quarterfinal berth.

On Saturday, five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will be in action alongside three other Indians. Thapa will fight Sierra Leone's John Brown in the round of 32.

Sumit (75kg) will take on Tajikistan's Abdumalik Boltaev, while Sachin (80kg) will open against American Robby Gonzales. Both these bouts are also round of 32 contests.

Govind Sahani (48kg) will compete in the pre-quarterfinals against Georgia's Sakhil Alakhverdovi.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

Tags

PTI Belgrade Boxing Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: All-round Afghanistan Beat Namibia By 62 Runs

Asghar Afghan On His Decision To Retire: Afghanistan's Defeat To Pakistan In T20 World Cup 'Hurt Too Much'

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

Live Streaming Of England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SL Live - Full Details

After Pakistan, New Zealand Rout India In ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - Highlights

Diego Maradona Birthday: Football Great Remembered At His First Club

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chennai Super Kings Felicitate Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra With Special Jersey

Chennai Super Kings Felicitate Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra With Special Jersey

Grand Swiss Chess: P Harikrishna Notches Up Second Win, D Harika Held To A Draw In Round 4

Grand Swiss Chess: P Harikrishna Notches Up Second Win, D Harika Held To A Draw In Round 4

Sania Mirza's Son's Birthday Party Celebrated By Pakistan Cricket Stars

Sania Mirza's Son's Birthday Party Celebrated By Pakistan Cricket Stars

ENG Vs SL, T20 World Cup: England Look To Seal Semifinal Spot, Sri Lanka Hope For Survival

ENG Vs SL, T20 World Cup: England Look To Seal Semifinal Spot, Sri Lanka Hope For Survival

Read More from Outlook

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

Associated Press / Group of 20 leaders agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically.

After Goa, Tripura On Mamata Banerjee’s Travel List

After Goa, Tripura On Mamata Banerjee’s Travel List

Outlook Correspondent / Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Tripura in December, her nephew and the TMC’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced at a party rally in Tripura on Sunday.

After Pakistan, New Zealand Rout India In T20 World Cup

After Pakistan, New Zealand Rout India In T20 World Cup

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand crushed India by eight wickets to record their first win in Super 12. This is India's second straight loss in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Vikas Pathak / On Sardar Vallabbhai Patel's birthday, remembering the man with 'iron nerves' who is often credited to be the 'architect of united India'.

Advertisement