Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

Akash Kumar, who received a walkover in the last round, clinched it 5-0 to make the last-eight stage in his debut appearance.

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade
Representative Image: Altogether 10 Indian boxers have made the pre-quarters. | Courtesy: Twitter (@AIBA_Boxing)

Trending

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade
outlookindia.com
2021-10-31T18:17:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 6:17 pm

Indian boxer Akash Kumar (54kg) staved off a stiff challenge from Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado to enter the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships in Belgrade on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Akash, who received a walkover in the last round, clinched it 5-0 to make the last-eight stage in his debut appearance.

Tirado was impressive in the opening round with his body shots but Akash stuck to hitting straight and clean, a tactic which found favour with the judges.

The Puerto Rican also endured a point's deduction in the second round after he picked up a warning for failing to keep his head up.

Later in the evening, Nishant Dev (71kg) will be up against Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the last-16 round.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Also tonight, Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will take on Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze while Narender berwal (+92kg) will square off against Tajikistan's Jakhon Qurbonov respectively.

Altogether 10 Indian boxers have made the pre-quarters. Of these, Govind Sahani (48kg) was ousted on Saturday.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

Tags

PTI Belgrade Boxing Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Cricket Scores, NAM Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Eye 4-in-4 And A Spot In Semifinals

Live Cricket Scores, NAM Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Eye 4-in-4 And A Spot In Semifinals

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: India's Perfect Record Against Afghanistan And Other Stats

NZ Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand Look To Strengthen Semis Chances, Face Struggling Scotland

T20 World Cup: Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Daughter, Delhi Police Alerted

Yuvraj Singh To Make Comeback At 39! Ex-Cricket Star Says It's On 'Public Demand'

IND Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup: Desperate India Seek First Win, Face Gritty Afghanistan In Super 12

Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Family Members: Women's Commission Sends Notice To Delhi Police

BAN Vs SA, T20 World Cup: Clinical South Africa Beat Bangladesh To Keep Semis Hopes Alive - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

Shah Rukh Khan's Happy Birthday: KKR Celebrate IPL's 'One And Only' Knight Rider

Shah Rukh Khan's Happy Birthday: KKR Celebrate IPL's 'One And Only' Knight Rider

T20 World Cup: High On Morale, This Is A Different Pakistan Cricket Team, Says Ex-Skipper Shoaib Malik

T20 World Cup: High On Morale, This Is A Different Pakistan Cricket Team, Says Ex-Skipper Shoaib Malik

Umpire Michael Gough Banned From Officiating In T20 World Cup For 6 Days

Umpire Michael Gough Banned From Officiating In T20 World Cup For 6 Days

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano's Winning Streak At Home Comes To An End

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano's Winning Streak At Home Comes To An End

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh has made a comeback by winning the Parliamentary seat in Mandi after her husband and former C Virbhadra Singh’s demise.

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Outlook Web Bureau / Yuvraj Singh was part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team that was led by MS Dhoni. He retired in June 2019.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement