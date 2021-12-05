Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0

Apart from Gurjit Kaur's five goals, Vandana, Lilima Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur, Sonika and Monika scored for India vs Thailand in their Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0
India's Gurjit Kaur scored in 2nd, 14th, 24th, 25th and 58th minutes against Thailand in Women's Asian Champions Trophy. | Hockey India

Trending

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T16:37:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 4:37 pm

Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur scored five goals as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed Thailand 13-0 in its first game at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae, South Korea on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

Gurjit gave India the lead in the second minute of the match after an infringement from Thailand in their defensive third awarded them a penalty stroke.  Gurjit, who scored four goals at the Tokyo Olympics, kept a cool head and put the ball in the back of the net.

Conceding an early goal put Thailand on the back foot straight away, and Vandana Katariya, the only Indian women's player to score a hat-trick at the Olympics, found the second goal five minutes later.

By the time the first quarter ended, Lilima Minz added another field goal in the 14th minute, while Gurjit and Jyoti scored two more from penalty corners in the 14th and 15th minute, giving India a 5-0 lead.

The second quarter started much the same way as India kept most of the possession giving no room to Thailand to cause any danger.

Within the first minute of Q2, Rajwinder Kaur, who made her international debut on Sunday, scored a field goal in the 16th minute, and in the 24th minute, Gurjit scored her third goal and Lilima scored another from a penalty corner also in the 24th minute.

The Indian team demolished the Thai defence as they struck another in the 25th minute through Gurjit, giving them a massive 9-0 lead at the end of the second quarter.

Returning from the 10-minute half-time break, India dominated by continuing to make threatening circle penetrations from the left flank. But Thailand dug in deep and defended well for the first six minutes in the third quarter.

Jyoti broke the threshold, scoring another field goal in the 36th minute to exceed India's lead by 10 goals.

A defensive error four minutes later from Thailand gave India another penalty corner, but this time Gurjit's powerful flick was deflected by the opposition. A well-constructed move from the middle late in the 43rd minute caught Thailand's defence napping as Sonika struck in her first goal in the match.

The fourth quarter saw Navneet Kaur threatening Thailand's defence with penetrating runs from the right flank. But Thailand's defensive troops managed to keep the danger at bay, preventing any further damage to the scoreline.

In the 55th minute, Monika managed to get her stick on a long pass inside the circle, as she deflected the ball into the back of the nets to exceed India's lead by another goal. Three minutes later, Gurjit scored her fifth goal of the match from a late penalty corner, adding in the 13th goal for India.

This was the Indian team’s first match since the historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. In the absence of Captain Rani, who has been rested from the tournament, India were led by veteran goalkeeper Savita. 

Tags

PTI Savita Gurjit Kaur South Korea Hockey India Women's Hockey Team Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hope To Bounce Back Against Unbeaten Jamshedpur FC

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Set To Name Travis Head, Mitchell Starc In 1st Test Vs England

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Admits Mistakes After An Seyoung Loss In Summit Clash

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City Go Atop League Table After Chelsea Loses at West Ham

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Au Seyoung 21-16, 21-12 In Summit Clash - Highlights

La Liga 2021-22: Luka Jovic Extends Real Madrid Lead, Real Betis Give Barcelona Reality Check

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, Second Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport In Dhaka, Pakistan 188/2 At Stumps - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, Second Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport In Dhaka, Pakistan 188/2 At Stumps - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin (3/27) Puts India On Top, New Zealand (140/5) Still Need 400 - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin (3/27) Puts India On Top, New Zealand (140/5) Still Need 400 - Highlights

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Last-minute Goal Seals NorthEast United's 2-1 Win Over FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Last-minute Goal Seals NorthEast United's 2-1 Win Over FC Goa

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Naseer Ganai / While the Army and Airforce vacated the Tosa Maidan meadow as a firing range back in 2014, the victims of the deadly explosions are yet to receive their compensation.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

Koushik Paul / At the end of Day 3, New Zealand are struggling at 140/5 with 400 more runs to win the second Test in Mumbai. Daryl Mitchell scored a fighting 60. Catch the IND vs NZ highlights here.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement