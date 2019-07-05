Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal, Centre Court Crowd Taken Aback By Nick Kyrgios' Underarm Serve – WATCH

﻿
Rafael Nadal edged past Nick Kyrgios, in four sets 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/3), in Wimbledon. Kyrgios surprised the Centre Crowd with an underarm serve.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
In the past, Nadal had also criticised Kyrgios' attitude, stating that the latter lacks respect towards opponents and himself.
Rafael Nadal ended up slaying Nick Kyrgios in an epic Wimbledon second round match, at Centre Court. In what turned out to be a hotly-contested affair, the latter did surprise the crowd with a mixed bag of tricks, but also was accused of unsportsmanlike behaviour. At one point, the crowd including the Spaniard were taken aback by an underarm serve by the Australian.

The current world number two edged past his younger opponent, in four sets 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/3).

In the past, Nadal had also criticised Kyrgios' attitude, stating that the latter lacks respect towards opponents and himself.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Teaches Nick Kyrgios A Lesson, Angelique Kerber Knocked Out

Kyrgios also received a warning for unsportsmanlike behaviour after an argument with the umpire. It due to twice serving under-arm.

Outlook Web Bureau Rafael Nadal Other Sports Wimbledon Tennis Sports

