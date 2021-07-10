Wimbledon Final 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ashleigh Barty-Karolina Pliskova Title Clash

July 10, 2021
Catch the match and telecast details of the women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova here

Outlook Web Desk 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:15 pm
Ashleigh Barty will be trying to win a second trophy in her past seven Grand Slam tournaments when she faces Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon on Saturday.
There is little that can affect World No 1 at Wimbledon . She is the first top seed to reach the final in five years. Barty defeated  2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first semi-final. (More Sports News)

Barty is the first woman from Australia to reach the title match at the grass-court major since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. The 25-year-old Barty won the 2019 French Open for her first Grand Slam title and will be eyeing her second major trophy.

Her opponent on Saturday will be No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.

Pliskova beat second-seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to move to her first Wimbledon final as she pursuits her first major title at the age of 29.

The Czech came from a set down after the Belarus player took the opener 7-5, and went on to win two sets 6-4.

Ashleigh, who will lead the Australian tennis contingent at the Tokyo Olympics this month, took an hour and 26 minutes to prevail over the German opponent.

Head-to-Head: Ash Barty leads Karolina Pliskova 5-2 in h2h count. Their most recent match was at the 2021 Stuttgart Open which Barty won in three sets.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2021 live in India?

TV telecast: Wimbledon Championships 2021 women’s singles final will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.

Live streaming: Will be available in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

