September 07, 2021
Will Ben Stokes Play T20 World Cup? England Coach Chris Silverwood Gives Update

The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman begins on 17th October

Agencies 07 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:30 pm
Will Ben Stokes Play T20 World Cup? England Coach Chris Silverwood Gives Update
Ben Stokes last played a competitive cricket match for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition in July.
Will Ben Stokes Play T20 World Cup? England Coach Chris Silverwood Gives Update
England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Monday that he will be putting "no pressure" on Ben Stokes to participate at this year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, but said he will "certainly be revisiting" the topic soon. (More Cricket News)

England all-rounder Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger.

Stokes last played a competitive cricket match for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition in July.

The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman begins on 17th October.

Outlook Videos