Will Ben Stokes Play T20 World Cup? England Coach Chris Silverwood Gives Update

England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Monday that he will be putting "no pressure" on Ben Stokes to participate at this year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, but said he will "certainly be revisiting" the topic soon. (More Cricket News)
England all-rounder Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger.
Stokes last played a competitive cricket match for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition in July.
The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman begins on 17th October.
(AP)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Resignations Rock Pakistan Cricket; Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis Leave Team Before T20 World Cup
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Bowl India To Big Oval Win, Lead Series 2-1 - Highlights
Durand Cup 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Asia's Oldest Football Tournament
BAN Vs NZ, 2nd T20: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By 4 Runs In Dhaka Thriller, Lead Series 2-0 - Highlights
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely