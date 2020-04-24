Why Harbhajan Singh's Plan To Celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Got Clean Bowled

Under normal circumstances, April 24 would have witnessed a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the two most successful teams -- Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, with birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar in the Chepauk dugout. But with coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc, cricket, like every other sport, has taken a backseat.

Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday, already decided not to celebrate his birthday as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. But wishes poured as his fans, and former team-mates celebrate the birth of the most prolific batsman of all time.

On the eve of Tendulkar's birthday, in an Instagram Live chat with Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh rued that the novel coronavirus has spoilt his plans to celebrate Tendulkar birthday.

Tendulkar is the mentor of defending champions Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan, who spent nearly a decade with the Indians, joined CSK in 2018.

On April 16, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally made the official announcement to indefinitely suspend the 2020 edition of IPL.