Who Is Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's Rumoured Fiancee - Videos And Photos

Unconfirmed reports claimed that India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will tie the knot this month with Sanjana Ganesan. The BCCI has already released Bumrah citing 'personal reasons' as the Indian national cricket team continues to host England. (More Cricket News)

Watch Bumrah face Bumrah, courtesy Sanjana

Some reports even claimed that Bumrah and Ganesan will get engaged on March 14 in Goa with only a few family members in attendance. Earlier, confirming the development, ANI reported a source in the know of things, saying: "He [Bumrah] informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day."

So who is the rumoured bride?

Sanjana Ganesan is TV presenter and has hosted sports shows on Star Sports, including ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ during the Cricket World Cup 2019.

She has also hosted Premier Badminton League (PBL) and was an anchor for Kolkata Knight Riders' show ‘The Knight Club’.

She has participated in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla, hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa.

She reportedly started her career as a model. She won ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous’ and competed in the Femina Miss India Pune.

Bumrah last played for India in the third Test against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

