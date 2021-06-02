Where To Watch India Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

India face a litmus test when they face Qatar in the second-leg match of the joint Qatar World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. The Blue Tigers had held Qatar in a goalless draw in September 2019, a result considered as one of the best for the side in recent times. If Igor Stimac can inspire his wards to another draw, it will be even better, considering India's poor recent poor form. (More Football News)

Since that result, India's performance has gone south while Qatar, the group toppers, have come into the match on a high. India are coming into this match after a demoralising 0-6 drubbing against the UAE in an international friendly in March.

On top of that, India's preparation has been hit hard as they had to cancel a national camp scheduled in early May in Kolkata. The team reached here on May 19 only to find that the players would not get the facilities they would have wanted.

In contrast, Qatar enjoyed good outings -- beating Luxembourg (1-0) and Azerbaijan (2-1) and sharing the spoils with Ireland win a 1-1 draw in international friendly matches in March.

Then there's the bare fact, the gulf in class between the two sides. Qatar are ranked 58th in the FIFA rankings as against India's 105th.

But the return of skipper Sunil Chhetri, who had tested positive for COVID-19, will give Stimac some relief. Interestingly, their 2019 match against Qatar also did not have Chhetri due to viral fever and his return will surely boost the confidence of the young Indian side.

Chhetri also missed the two international friendlies in March, including the one against UAE, as he was recovering from COVID-19 infection.

By the way, currently fourth in Group E with three points from five matches, India are already out of the reckoning for a World Cup berth but still in contention for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Qatar have won five out of their six matches in these qualifiers.

Boasting of a lethal attacking line-up with top striker Almoez Ali and Hasan Al-Haydos leading the pack, Qatar would be looking at nothing less than a convincing win.

Match and telecast details:

The India vs Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India.

Live streaming of India vs Qatar will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

The match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha starts at 10:30 PM IST.

India Squad:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Moiranghtem, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Konsham, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose, Udanta Kumam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Wangjam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Thounaojam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

