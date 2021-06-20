June 20, 2021
West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Windies Face Uphill Task Against Proteas

Catch Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa, being played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

20 June 2021
South Africa beat West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test.
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)
West Indies were brilliant in patches and managed to restrict South Africa to 298 in their first innings. Then the Windies found themselves bowled out for 149 to concede the Proteas a lead of 149 runs. And the second Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is only two days old. The first Test finished inside three days. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje crashed through the Windies top and middle order while Wiaan Mulder took three wickets for one run to wrap up the tail to wrap up the innings in exactly two sessions. After making 298 in the first innings, South Africa will start their second innings on Day 3 with a lead of 149. Catch Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa:

Live Scorecard | Cricket News

