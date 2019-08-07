After India's 3-0 series win against West Indies, an absent Yuzvendra Chahal trolled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday for letting Rohit Sharma interview Rishabh Pant.

The Indian cricket board uploaded the video of the interview with a caption, which read "Guyana diaries: "@ImRo45 & @RishabhPant17 unplugged. Two low scores & a match-winning fifty. The Hitman finds out how Pant turned it around in the final T20."

Chahal, obviously referring to his 'Chahal TV' replied, "Missing me @BCCI."

India beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the third match at Providence, Guyana on Tuesday with Pant finally finding the form.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman hit a match-winning 65 not out off 42 balls as India chased down a target of 147 runs with five balls to spare.

The seven-wicket win gave India a series clean sweep.

Rohit was rested for the match, while Chahal was not with the team. He will join the team for the three-match ODI series.