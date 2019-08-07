﻿
Yuzvendra Chahal will join the Indian national cricket team in the West Indies for the three-match ODI series

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Yuzvendra Chahal has assumed the role of the team's official broadcaster thanks to his Chahal TV.
After India's 3-0 series win against West Indies, an absent Yuzvendra Chahal trolled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday for letting Rohit Sharma interview Rishabh Pant.

REPORT | HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

The Indian cricket board uploaded the video of the interview with a caption, which read "Guyana diaries: "@ImRo45 & @RishabhPant17 unplugged. Two low scores & a match-winning fifty. The Hitman finds out how Pant turned it around in the final T20."

Chahal, obviously referring to his 'Chahal TV' replied, "Missing me @BCCI."

India beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the third match at Providence, Guyana on Tuesday with Pant finally finding the form.

Also Read: Pant Is One For The Future And Needs Time, Feels Kohli

The young wicketkeeper-batsman hit a match-winning 65 not out off 42 balls as India chased down a target of 147 runs with five balls to spare.

The seven-wicket win gave India a series clean sweep.

Rohit was rested for the match, while Chahal was not with the team. He will join the team for the three-match ODI series.

Yuzvendra Chahal Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant Providence, Guyana Cricket India Vs West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 West Indies national cricket team
