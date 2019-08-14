West Indies Vs India, 3rd ODI: Goodbye, Chris Gayle! Indian Cricketers Give The Most Fitting Farewell To Universe Boss – WATCH

There's no official communication as yet but it's safe to assume that legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle has played his final One-Day International on Wednesday.
Opening the batting for the Windies in the third and final ODI against India at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Gayle made a quickfire 72 off 41 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes before holing at mid-off, catch taken by Virat Kohli, off Khaleel Ahmed.
As he walked back, the 39-year-old placed the helmet atop his bat even as Indian players gather around him to pay respect. An emotional Gayle even joined a brief gig in the centre. Known as one of the most entertaining cricketers, it was indeed a fitting farewell from the rivals to send off with a song and dance routine, albeit a short one.
Earlier, Gayle walked out to bat wearing a special jersey that had number "301" on its back to mark his 301st ODI match.
He will retire as the most-capped Windies player in ODIs, overtaking Brian Lara's 299 ODIs. He also broke Lara's record to become the all-time leading ODI scorers for the Windies. He has 10,480 runs as against Lara's 10,405.