West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test, Day 1: Sir Vivian Richards Falls Sick During Pre-Game Show, Carried Off Field

West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second Test match between his country and India in Jamaica's Sabina Park on August 30.

Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness.

Viv Richards, who was doing the pre-game show, seems to have fallen ill on air. They initially brought in a stretcher but then they got him to stand up and led him up the stairs. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/4MGBhuZCSn — Aishwarya Kumar @INDvsWI (@kumaraishwarya) August 30, 2019

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.