West Indies Cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite Reported For Suspect Bowling Action

West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston that ended last Monday.

(Cricket News)

According to a media release issued by ICC, the match officials report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of the 26-year-old's bowling action during the course of the match.

A specialist opener, Brathwaite, bowls part-time off-spin and had earlier been reported for a suspect bowling action in August 2017 against England in Birmingham but was cleared following an independent assessment.

With Brathwaite being reported again, he will be required to submit to further testing by September 14.

He is, however, permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.