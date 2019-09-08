West Indies Cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite Reported For Suspect Bowling Action

﻿
According to a media release issued by ICC, the match officials report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of Kraigg Brathwaite's bowling action during the course of the match.

PTI 08 September 2019
A specialist opener, Brathwaite, bowls part-time off-spin and had earlier been reported for a suspect bowling action in August 2017.
2019-09-08T15:18:51+0530

West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston that ended last Monday.

(Cricket News)

According to a media release issued by ICC, the match officials report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of the 26-year-old's bowling action during the course of the match.

A specialist opener, Brathwaite, bowls part-time off-spin and had earlier been reported for a suspect bowling action in August 2017 against England in Birmingham but was cleared following an independent assessment.

With Brathwaite being reported again, he will be required to submit to further testing by September 14.

He is, however, permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Next Story : Opinion: Exploration Of Universe Only Way For Humans To Survive. ISRO, NASA Doing Exactly That
