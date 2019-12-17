West Indies Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First ODI against India

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed a fine after Kieron Pollard’s West Indies cricket team was ruled to be four overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As such, the team have each been fined 80% of their match fee.

Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Shaun George, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary leveled the charge.