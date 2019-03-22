WATCH: Will Jacks Hits Six Sixes In An Over En Route To 25-Ball Century

Only a select few have managed to hit six sixes in an over, and that too in a 'feat of madness', if we may. But an unheralded youngster from England hit six sixes during a sustained blitz, racing to a 25-ball century on Thursday to become the talk of the town.

Will Jacks, 20, clobbered eight fours and 11 sixes during his 30-ball knock to help Surrey post a mighty 176/3 against Lancashire in County pre-season T10 clash in Dubai on Thursday. Six of those 11 biggies came in one over, bowled by Stephen Parry.

It would have easily beaten Chris Gayle's world record for the fastest century in the sport, but unfortunately for Jacks, the match was not officially recognised.

In reply, Lancashire managed 81/9 as 41-year-old Gareth Batty returned with bowling figures of 4/21.

Watch Jacks' batting blitz here:

8â£ fours

1â£1â£sixes including six in an over@wjacks9' 100 in 25 balls against @lancscricket ð¥ pic.twitter.com/HKwfv4RXfq — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) March 21, 2019

In a 2013 Indian Premier League match, the Windies great Gayle, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, destroyed now-defunct Pune Warriors by hitting an unbeaten 175 off mere 66 balls, which included 13 fours and 17 sixes. In that innings, he reached the hundred-run mark in 30 balls.

Jacks, however, managed to pass the top score in the 10-over format. The previous highest in the format was 87 off 32 by fellow Englishman Alex Hales, achieved during a T10 League match at Sharjah last year.

Jacks was in India last month with England Lions. He made the First-class debut in June 2018.