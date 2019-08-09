﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WATCH: RB Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann Showcases Outrageous Skills

WATCH: RB Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann Showcases Outrageous Skills

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is younger than many a footballer and, judging by a training ground video, also boasts silkier skills than most

Omnisport 09 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WATCH: RB Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann Showcases Outrageous Skills
Bundesliga's 'wonderkid' coach showcases outrageous skills in RB Leipzig training.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
WATCH: RB Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann Showcases Outrageous Skills
outlookindia.com
2019-08-09T11:00:33+0530

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is younger than many a footballer and it seems he also boasts silkier skills than most.

Training ground footage shared on social media shows the 32-year-old taking time out from calling the shots to attempting them himself in fine style.

Formerly a defender with 1860 Munich, Nagelsmann would have made a fine forward judging by his ability to find the net with a sublime sliced volley from behind the goal line.

Nagelsmann, the youngest permanent head coach in Bundesliga history, has forged a highly promising career in the dugout since a knee injury forced him to quit playing at the age of 20.

He left Hoffenheim at the end of last season to take charge of Leipzig on a four-year deal.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Football Sports
Next Story : Deadline Day: Romelu Lukaku Joins Inter Milan, Arsenal Get Kieren Tierney And David Luiz, Alex Iwobi Heads To Everton
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters