RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is younger than many a footballer and it seems he also boasts silkier skills than most.

Training ground footage shared on social media shows the 32-year-old taking time out from calling the shots to attempting them himself in fine style.

Formerly a defender with 1860 Munich, Nagelsmann would have made a fine forward judging by his ability to find the net with a sublime sliced volley from behind the goal line.

Nagelsmann, the youngest permanent head coach in Bundesliga history, has forged a highly promising career in the dugout since a knee injury forced him to quit playing at the age of 20.

Outrageous from Julian Nagelsmann pic.twitter.com/KxoR37RK4i — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 2, 2019

He left Hoffenheim at the end of last season to take charge of Leipzig on a four-year deal.