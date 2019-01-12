An old video featuring former India captain Rahul Dravid has resurfaced amid the Hardik Pandya controversy.

In the video, filmed with a spy cam for the famous MTV Bakra prank series, a girl was seen making a marriage proposal to Dravid.

“How does it feel to be so famous? You’ve got such a lot of Singaporean fans," the girl says.

After some time, the girl tells Dravid: "I’ve been a fan of yours for a lot of days... My real thing coming from Malaysia was to meet you... I’ve been to Bangalore, your school St. Joseph’s... I sat in that class, just to feel how would it be around with you... I wanted to shake hands with you."

“It was so nice...and then, it’s like...I’ve been always a fan of yours after you started playing cricket... I used to see you on television, so fascinated by you... and then I always wanted to ask you one thing," the girl continues.

Then asks: “Rahul, will you marry me?"

And Dravid tells, "Are you mad or what?"

But that's not all. Dravid asks the girl her age, and tells "I think you should concentrate on your studies".

Dravid, known as the Wall, celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday.

On Friday, Pandya and K L Rahul became the first players to be sent back home from an overseas tour for disciplinary reasons.

The BCCI has suspended both the players pending an inquiry into their sexist comments on a TV show, ruling them out of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and being open about it with his parents. Rahul was, however, a shade more restrained in his responses on relationships and women.

A source in the BCCI said the two will be issued fresh show-cause notices before a formal enquiry begins.

"Whether it will be an internal committee of the BCCI or an ad hoc ombudsman who will conduct an inquiry, is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

Pandya has regretted his comments twice since the show went on air on Sunday -- first on his official Twitter page and then in response to the BCCI show cause notice on Wednesday.

Rahul, on the other hand, is yet to react to the controversy.

The decision to hand them suspensions came after Rai's CoA colleague Diana Edulji recommended the same till further action against the two. This was after the BCCI's legal team refused to declare the comments a violation of the code of conduct.

It is speculated that the BCCI might bar players from appearing on entertainment shows owing to the ongoing furore.

(With PTI inputs)