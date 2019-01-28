WATCH: Nia Jax Dominates Men's Royal Rumble Match

Jax took signature moves from Dolph Ziggler and legends Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio before being eliminated from the match by a sliding kick from Rey.

An unlikely scene unfolded during the 2019 Royal Rumble with Nia Jax entering the Men's main event at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday.

Jax, who lost the 30-woman bout earlier, attacked R-Truth before taking on WWE superstars Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton And Ray Mysterio.

She was eventually eliminated by Rey.

In the past, woman wrestlers like Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Karma had made appearances in the men's event.