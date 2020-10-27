Watch Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020: Where To Watch Live Action

In another top of the table clash, Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. A win will almost certainly guarantee the winning team a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs. With 14 points from 11 matches, MI and RCB are level on points but defending champions Mumbai have a superior run-rate. (PREVIEW | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Abu Dhabi can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live coverage of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.



IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. IPL fans can watch MI vs RCB live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Both RCB and MI are coming off defeats. While Mumbai Indians suffered a shock eight-wicket defeat against lowly Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. On form, both MI and RCB are on a high and these defeats can at best be seen as blemishes.

How closely these two teams are matched was evident in the first-leg clash between RCB and MI in Dubai on September 28. The match ended in a tie after MI finished on 201 needing 202 to win. RCB won the match via Super Over. The highlight of the match was Ishan Kishan's 99 and Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 60 off 24 balls. MI will need both Kishan and Pollard to fire on Wednesday if Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury.

RCB's batting consisting of Virat Kohli and AB De Villers will face a stiff test against MI's pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson have hunted as a team and have been fairly successful. See MI vs RCB live.

