WATCH: Johan Botha Breaks Bat On First Ball

It happened in the 19th over of the Hobart Hurricanes' innings against Brisbane Heat.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 December 2018
The former South African ODI captain Johan Botha on Saturday broke his bat in two halves on the very first ball he faced during a Big Bash League (BBL) match at Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Coming into bat in the 19th over of the Hobart Hurricanes' innings, Botha went for a swing against Brisbane Heat pacer Mark Steketee delivery.

The match was reduced to a 19-over-a-side affair. Batting first Hurricanes posted 159/6.

Then, they bowled out Heat for 144 with two balls to spare to set up a 15-run won.

 
