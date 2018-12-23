WATCH: Johan Botha Breaks Bat On First Ball

The former South African ODI captain Johan Botha on Saturday broke his bat in two halves on the very first ball he faced during a Big Bash League (BBL) match at Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Coming into bat in the 19th over of the Hobart Hurricanes' innings, Botha went for a swing against Brisbane Heat pacer Mark Steketee delivery.

Here's what happened, watch:

Oh no! @johan_botha is gonna need a new bat for Christmas after this Bucket Moment.#BBL08 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/I4ySOolx8i — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2018

The match was reduced to a 19-over-a-side affair. Batting first Hurricanes posted 159/6.

Then, they bowled out Heat for 144 with two balls to spare to set up a 15-run won.