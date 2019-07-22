WATCH: Harry Kane Scores Winner From Halfway Line, Tottenham Hotspur Edge Past Juventus

Harry Kane scored a stunner from the halfway line on the 93rd-minute, as Tottenham Hotspur edged past Juventus, 3-2, in a pre-season friendly fixture, at Singapore on July 21, in the International Champions Cup.

The Englishman received a Lucas Moura short pass, and sent a piledriver first-time attempt from the halfway life. The ball went hovering over substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, and into the net.

In a post-match interview, Kane said, "It's probably one of the best goals of my career. I noticed the keeper was often off of his line and thought if I get a chance to shoot I will and it just went in."

Under new gaffer Maurizio Sarri, Juventus dominated proceedings against a youthful Tottenham. The Serie A outfit tried to build from the back right from the start but couldn't get going.

Spurs got the lead on the half-hour mark, with Erik Lamela scoring past Gianluigi Buffon.

After the goal, Juve began to control the tempo, with Gonzalo Higuain finding the equalizer in the 56th-minute. Soon Cristiano Ronaldo increased the lead.

Spurs were soon level, with Lucas Moura slotting in the important goal.

Lots of good chances were missed, with the England captain scoring the decisive goal to prevent a penalty shootout.