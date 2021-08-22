August 22, 2021
Watch - Daniil Medvedev Crashes Into TV Camera, Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Open

The World No.2 took a medical timeout to check the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match.

Associated Press (AP) 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:50 pm
Watch - Daniil Medvedev Crashes Into TV Camera, Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Open
Daniil Medvedev crashed into an on court TV camera.
Screengrab: Twitter
Watch - Daniil Medvedev Crashes Into TV Camera, Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Open
2021-08-22T20:50:26+05:30

Daniil Medvedev was left fuming in the second set of his 2-6 6-3 6-3 loss to compatriot Andrey Rublev at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, USA. (More Sports News)

 While chasing down a baseline shot from Rublev, Medvedev crashed into an on court TV camera.

The contact was with such force, the heavy broadcast camera was knocked over. Medvedev checked the operator was ok and then looked to reset for the next point, before remonstrating with the chair umpire.


He kicked the camera in frustration, then complained he "nearly broke his hand". Demanding the camera be removed, the umpire could only explain he wasn't able to make that decision.

The World No.2 took a medical timeout to check the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match. Momentum shifted after the incident and Rublev went on to claim his first win over Medvedev. (AP)

Under Taliban Shadow, Afghanistan Cricket Board Names Azizullah Fazli As Acting Chairman

Outlook Videos