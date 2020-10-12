Watch Cricket Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To See IPL 2020 Live

Coming off wins, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2020 league match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday evening. Both teams are in the top half of the league table. Live streaming of RCB vs KKR will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)



The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch RCB vs KKR live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Sharjah's shorter boundaries should see a high-scoring match. Both sides are equipped with big hitters and the captains -- Virat Kohli of RCB and Dinesh Karthik of KKR -- scored fifties in their respective last matches in UAE. Kohli, particularly has been in great form after a scrappy start and history says he loves batting against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Aaron Finch's form has been a worry for RCB but the addition of Chris Morris has been a boon. The South African all-rounder replaced Moeen Ali in RCB's last match against Chennai Super Kings and contributed with his medium pace bowling (3 for 19) and fielding. KKR have a few worries. Andre Russell was injured in the last match against Kings XI Punjab and Sunil Narine's action is once again under the microscope.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have met in the IPL 24 times. RCB have a 14-10 win-loss equation against KKR. Watch RCB vs KKR live on TV and online.

