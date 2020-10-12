October 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Watch Cricket Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To See IPL 2020 Live

Watch Cricket Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To See IPL 2020 Live

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. Watch RCB vs KKR live

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch Cricket Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To See IPL 2020 Live
Virat Kohli
Courtesy: BCCI
Watch Cricket Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To See IPL 2020 Live
outlookindia.com
2020-10-12T00:22:21+05:30

Coming off wins, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2020 league match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday evening. Both teams are in the top half of the league table. Live streaming of RCB vs KKR will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch RCB vs KKR live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels. 

Sharjah's shorter boundaries should see a high-scoring match. Both sides are equipped with big hitters and the captains -- Virat Kohli of RCB and Dinesh Karthik of KKR -- scored fifties in their respective last matches in UAE. Kohli, particularly has been in great form after a scrappy start and history says he loves batting against Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Aaron Finch's form has been a worry for RCB but the addition of Chris Morris has been a boon. The South African all-rounder replaced Moeen Ali in RCB's last match against Chennai Super Kings and contributed with his medium pace bowling (3 for 19) and fielding. KKR have a few worries. Andre Russell was injured in the last match against Kings XI Punjab and Sunil Narine's action is once again under the microscope. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have met in the IPL 24 times. RCB have a 14-10 win-loss equation against KKR. Watch RCB vs KKR live on TV and online.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Teen Held For Issuing Rape Threats Against MS Dhoni's Five-year-old Daughter Ziva

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Dinesh Karthik Sharjah UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Live streaming Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos