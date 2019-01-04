WATCH: Tim Paine Answers A Reporter's Phone During Press Conference To Hilarious Effect

There's nothing much to write about the Australian cricket team's performance against India during the first two days' play of the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On Friday, India declared their first innings at a mammoth score of 622 for seven with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant hitting big hundreds.

But Aussie captain Tim Paine did everything in his power to make the situation lighter during the press conference after the day's play. And he succeeded.

During the press conference, Paine answered a reporter’s mobile phone that rang while he was being drilled by other reporters.

Cricket Australia shared a video of the moment when the skipper attended the phone call and taking the message for the owner of the phone.

To the laughter of the gathering, he said, “Tim Paine speaking … who is it, sorry?”

“Who are you after? He's in the middle of a press conference. Can I get him to call you back?"

“Alright, no worries. I'll tell him to check his emails. Alright, thanks Casey, cheers,” he continued as the call extended.

A cheeky phone call derailed Tim Paine's press conference after play! ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zMT1cT8IOd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019

Australia are 1-2 down in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and now face a certain first-ever Test series defeat against India at home.