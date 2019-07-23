Wasim Akram 'Embarrassed, Humiliated' At Manchester Airport

﻿
Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, wasn't happy with the treatment he received at the Manchester airport and took to Twitter to lash out at the airport officials.

23 July 2019
Wasim Akram took 916 wickets in 460 international matches.
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram 'made to feel embarrassed' and humiliated for carrying insulin at Manchester airport.

Member of the 1992 World Cup-winning team, Akram in a tweet on Tuesday said that he was rudely questioned and ordered to take out his insulin from its case and dump it into a plastic bag.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets.

He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets.

The 53-year-old was part of the commentary team at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom.

(ANI)

More From Blog
