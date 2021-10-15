Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Viv Richards Defends Curtly Ambrose, Tells Chris Gayle To Show Respect

Curtly Ambrose had said that Chris Gayle shouldn't be 'an automatic choice' in the West Indies playing eleven for the T20 World Cup. And it left 'Univers Boss' fuming.

Viv Richards Defends Curtly Ambrose, Tells Chris Gayle To Show Respect
Chris Gayle had a poor season for Punjab Kings in the IPL and might find it hard to get any buyers in the big auction next year. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Viv Richards Defends Curtly Ambrose, Tells Chris Gayle To Show Respect
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T19:10:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 7:10 pm

Curtly Ambrose is an achiever who has earned his stripes to have an opinion of his own which someone like Chris Gayle must learn to "respect" even if it's not in his favour, said iconic Sir Vivian Richards.

IPL Final Match Blog | Cricket News

Ambrose, a known critic of the 'Universe Boss', had told a radio channel in the Caribbean that Gayle shouldn't be "an automatic choice" in the West Indies playing eleven for the T20 World Cup as he has very little performance to show even in franchise cricket for the past 18 months.

To this Gayle had lashed out on Ambrose, saying the former fast bowler of late 80's and 90's was a "negative person" for whom he had "no respect".

Richards, who had been Ambrose's first international captain, came to his former pace spearhead's defence.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"It's Curly's honest opinion and he's entitled to that and he is just as much as an achiever as Chris Gayle at the highest level," Richards told 'Daily Observer'.

"So when you hear it's coming from an individual who would have also been an achiever and being a legend in the department of the sport we would have represented, you must have respect for that too."

Richards urged Gayle to take Ambrose's criticisms positively as he might just not be the only one taking a dig at his current form.

"If I was Chris, the best positive way I would look at it would be to set my mind on what I would like to accomplish because it is just not Curtly because there are so many folks who would have had their criticisms about Gayle," added Richards.

Ambrose had said: "For me, Gayle is definitely not an automatic choice for starting. When you look at his exploits over the last 18 months, he has struggled not only for the West Indies, but other T20 franchises. The few home series we played, he hasn't had any scores of significance."

Gayle had an angry repartee at the former pace bowling great, stating that he no longer looks up to him in respect like he did in earlier times.

"When I just joined the team, I looked up to this man (Ambrose). But I am now speaking from my heart. I don't know what, since he retired, what he had against Chris Gayle. Those negative things he has been saying within the press, I don't know if he is looking for attention, but he is getting the attention.

"So, I am just giving back the attention which he requires and which he needs. I can tell you personally, and you can let him know that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever."

Gayle had a poor season for Punjab Kings in the IPL and might find it hard to get any buyers in the big auction next year.

Tags

PTI Chris Gayle Viv Richards Curtly Ambrose Cricket West Indies Cricket Team T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Newcastle Buyout: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Asks Premier League To Explain

Newcastle Buyout: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Asks Premier League To Explain

ICC T20 World Cup: PVR Cinemas To Screen Cricket Matches

Barcelona Financial Mess: Former President Josep Bartomeu Defends His Running Of The Club

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Unchanged Kolkata Knight Riders Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings

SAFF Football Championship Final: India Seek Eighth Title, Face Sprightly Nepal

Football Laws Panel To Discuss 25-minute Halftime For Shows

PSG Vs Angers, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Ligue 1 Football Match

Over 100 Afghanistan 'Football Family' Members Evacuated: FIFA

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from Sports

Shardul Thakur: MS Dhoni’s Trump Card At Chennai Super Kings

Shardul Thakur: MS Dhoni’s Trump Card At Chennai Super Kings

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Shuts Down Critics; Teammates Heap Praise For PSG Star

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Shuts Down Critics; Teammates Heap Praise For PSG Star

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Foot Injury Puts Ferran Torres In Doubt For Big Spain Games

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Foot Injury Puts Ferran Torres In Doubt For Big Spain Games

Australia Captain Tim Paine ‘Devastated’ At Will Pucovski’s Latest Concussion Ahead of Ashes

Australia Captain Tim Paine ‘Devastated’ At Will Pucovski’s Latest Concussion Ahead of Ashes

Read More from Outlook

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Outlook Web Desk / In a viral video clip on social media, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him.

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

Associated Press / The attack on the Imam Barga mosque came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Naseer Ganai / The Army has said a counter-terrorist operation is in progress in the area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch district, since the evening of October 14.

Advertisement