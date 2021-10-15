Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Viswanathan Anand To Do Commentary During World Chess Championship

Replying to a tweet by FIDE announcing him as a commentator for the match, Anand said he was looking forward to the assignment.

Viswanathan Anand To Do Commentary During World Chess Championship
Viswanathan Anand will be one of the lecturers at the training camp organised by the FIDE Chessable Academy, the world chess federation said. | Courtesy: Twitter (@FIDE_chess)

Trending

Viswanathan Anand To Do Commentary During World Chess Championship
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T19:39:11+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 7:39 pm

Indian chess maestro Viswanathan Anand will be one of the official commentators for the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi in Dubai from November 24. (More Sports News)

Replying to a tweet by FIDE announcing him as a commentator for the match, Anand said he was looking forward on the assignment.

"Looking forward to being in Dubai. What promises to be a great match. It's even better when you can say 'How come he didn’t play the move' see you soon," the five-time world champion wrote.

FIDE had tweeted: "Who better to be a commentator for the upcoming World Championship in Dubai than a person who has fought Carlsen in two matches himself?

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"FIDE is proud to announce five-time world champion @vishy64theking as the first of our commentators for the official broadcast."

The world championship match will be a best-of-14 contest, with tie breaks between the Norwegian champion Carlsen and his Russian challenger.

Also, Anand will be one of the lecturers at the training camp organised by the FIDE Chessable Academy, the world chess federation said.

The five-day camp will gather in Dubai the best young talents in the world, thanks to the partnership between FIDE and Chessable, it further said.

Tags

PTI Viswanathan Anand Chess Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni Becomes First-ever Captain To Lead In 300 T20 Games

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni Becomes First-ever Captain To Lead In 300 T20 Games

Newcastle Buyout: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Asks Premier League To Explain

ICC T20 World Cup: PVR Cinemas To Screen Cricket Matches

Viv Richards Defends Curtly Ambrose, Tells Chris Gayle To Show Respect

Barcelona Financial Mess: Former President Josep Bartomeu Defends His Running Of The Club

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Defending 192, MS Dhoni Drops Venkatesh Iyer Early

SAFF Football Championship Final: India Seek Eighth Title, Face Sprightly Nepal

Football Laws Panel To Discuss 25-minute Halftime For Shows

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from Sports

PSG Vs Angers, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Ligue 1 Football Match

PSG Vs Angers, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Ligue 1 Football Match

Over 100 Afghanistan 'Football Family' Members Evacuated: FIFA

Over 100 Afghanistan 'Football Family' Members Evacuated: FIFA

Shardul Thakur: MS Dhoni’s Trump Card At Chennai Super Kings

Shardul Thakur: MS Dhoni’s Trump Card At Chennai Super Kings

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Shuts Down Critics; Teammates Heap Praise For PSG Star

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Shuts Down Critics; Teammates Heap Praise For PSG Star

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Jyotika Sood / India has slipped to 101st position from last year’s 94th position

SKM Leaders Doubt Conspiracy Behind Lynching Of Man At Singhu Border, Demand Probe

SKM Leaders Doubt Conspiracy Behind Lynching Of Man At Singhu Border, Demand Probe

Outlook Web Desk / The umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Naseer Ganai / The Army has said a counter-terrorist operation is in progress in the area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch district, since the evening of October 14.

Advertisement