Virat Kohli's Phenomenal Numbers Show Greatness Nine Years After Test Debut Flop

It is nine years to the day since India captain Virat Kohli made his Test debut at the age of 22. (More Cricket News)

Kohli contributed just 19 runs in the two innings of his Test bow in a victory against West Indies at Sabina Park, twice snared caught behind by Fidel Edwards.

The elegant batsman soon shed the 'one-day specialist' tag, though, and has since established himself as one of the best players in the world in all formats.

We look at Kohli's exploits in the longest format with data supplied by Opta.

Almost on a par with Tendulkar

The great Sachin Tendulkar is comfortably the highest Test run-scorer of all time with 15,921 and Kohli will not be threatening his record.

However, Kohli could soon be bettering his legendary compatriot's average of 53.78.

The India skipper averages 53.62, scoring 7,240 runs from his 145 knocks, with Tendulkar having recorded his incredible average from a mammoth 329 innings.

Leading by example

Taking on captaincy duties has proved to be a burden for some players of the years, but that is definitely not the case with Kohli.

Quite the opposite, in fact, as the 31-year-old has thrived since taking on the extra responsibility of leading his country,

Kohli, skipper in all formats, has the record for most runs as India captain and there will no doubt be plenty more to come.

He has averaged 61.2 from 90 Test knocks as captain compared to 41.1 in 55 innings before taking on the duties.

A double no trouble

Only three batsmen have scored more Test double centuries than India's superstar middle-order craftsman.

Kohli has seven to his name and achieved two in as many matches in a series against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brian Lara (9) are the only players to have scored more Test double-hundreds.

Cemented among 'the big three'

Some rate Kohli as the best Test batsman in the world, but the rankings show Australia run machine Steve Smith has that mantle.

Kohli can boast a higher career-best score than Smith and New Zealand's run-machine captain Kane Williamson, with an unbeaten 254 against South Africa last year.

He also has the most centuries with 27, but Smith has just one fewer and has played 13 fewer Tests.

A joy to watch when at his majestic best, Kohli also has a better strike rate than Smith (55.3) and Williamson (51.6) with 57.7 runs per 100 balls.

Home comforts

Kohli has treated packed crowds in his homeland to many memorable masterclasses over the years.

His record in India is phenomenal, with an average of 68.4 in 60 Test innings.

That is the best by any batsman in the country to have made at least 30 trips to the crease.